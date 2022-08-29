Menu
2018 Hyundai KONA

52,638 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Limited

2018 Hyundai KONA

Limited

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

52,638KM
Used
  • Stock #: E4338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4338
  • Mileage 52,638 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Kona or just a Hyundai Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Konas or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI KONA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI KONA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Kona
* Finished in Orange, makes this Hyundai look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
5 Passenger
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
Electric Mirrors
CLOTH
Passenger
USB Input
TELESCOPE
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

