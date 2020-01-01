2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

low kms, very clean inside and out, one owner, clean carfax, black cloth, 4 cyl, awd, remote keyless entry, rear spoiler, chrome alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rack, dark tinted windows, trailer hitch, power rear hatch, tilt steering, cruise control, CD player, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, auto climate control, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat.radio, evic or similar, power seat, heated seats, quad caption seats, rear split seats, 4.3” touch screen, parksense

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.