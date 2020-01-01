Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE - Low Kms, Very Clean, One Owner

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE - Low Kms, Very Clean, One Owner

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$25,988

  • 29,386KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4405404
  • Stock #: 192039A
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB5JH086522
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

low kms, very clean inside and out, one owner, clean carfax, black cloth, 4 cyl, awd, remote keyless entry, rear spoiler, chrome alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rack, dark tinted windows, trailer hitch, power rear hatch, tilt steering, cruise control, CD player, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, auto climate control, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat.radio, evic or similar, power seat, heated seats, quad caption seats, rear split seats, 4.3” touch screen, parksense

