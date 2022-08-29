2018 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 3 4 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9058813

9058813 Stock #: UK23514A

UK23514A VIN: KM8J2CA47JU721228

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 86,342 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.