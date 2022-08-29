Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

86,342 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

London's Airport KIA

519-451-5555

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Location

London's Airport KIA

2284 Dundas St East, London, ON N5V 1R5

519-451-5555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,342KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9058813
  • Stock #: UK23514A
  • VIN: KM8J2CA47JU721228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,342 KM

Vehicle Description

Sale Price is Plus 13% HST, Financing Available OAC (On Approved Credit).

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

