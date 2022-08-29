$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
London's Airport KIA
519-451-5555
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Location
London's Airport KIA
2284 Dundas St East, London, ON N5V 1R5
519-451-5555
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
86,342KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9058813
- Stock #: UK23514A
- VIN: KM8J2CA47JU721228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,342 KM
Vehicle Description
Sale Price is Plus 13% HST, Financing Available OAC (On Approved Credit).
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From London's Airport KIA
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
London's Airport KIA
2284 Dundas St East, London, ON N5V 1R5