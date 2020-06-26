2018 Infiniti Q50

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Proximity Key

Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included

Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features ONE OWNER

Back-Up Camera

Accident Free

Lease Return

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

HD Radio

Premium Synthetic Seats

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

