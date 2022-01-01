Menu
2018 Jaguar F-Type

30,000 KM

$61,990

+ tax & licensing
$61,990

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Jaguar F-Type

2018 Jaguar F-Type

296HP

2018 Jaguar F-Type

296HP

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,990

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8095615
  • Stock #: S103595
  • VIN: SAJDD1GX0JCK52296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free

2018 Jaguar F-Type finished in Caldera Red with Black Exterior Package, Ebony Windsor Leather/Flame Red Stitch Performance Seats with 12-way Heated & Cooled/Vented Electric Memory Seats, Red Seat Belts. P300 2.0L Turbo - 296 H.P. 295 lb·ft - 8 Speed ZF Automatic Transmission with Dynamic Sport Mode & Paddle Shift.

 

All-In Price: $61,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $191 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.43% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

 

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Cooled/Vented Sport Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Meridian Premium Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Jaguar Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Jaguar Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- 30,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Jaguar Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax Report 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
CALDERA RED
BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

