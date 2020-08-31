Menu
2018 Jaguar XE

104,146 KM

$35,495

+ tax & licensing
$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2018 Jaguar XE

2018 Jaguar XE

2018 Jaguar XE

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

104,146KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5816106
  Stock #: OX:5543
  VIN: SAJAM4FV4JCP16923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,146 KM

Vehicle Description

JAGUAR ITS WAY TO DRIVEWAYS EVERYWHERE *Nav *Leather *All Wheel Drive *Heated Seats *Backup Cam *Alloy Rims *Touch Screen *Responsive Transmission *Smooth V6 Engine *Push-to-Start Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-444 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

