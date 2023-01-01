$37,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jaguar XE
30t R-Sport-Cooled Leather-Black PKG-Apple Play-XM
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9631684
- Stock #: S103891
- VIN: SAJAL4GX4JCP40030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)
2018 Jaguar XE 30t R-Sport - All Wheel Drive - Cooled Leather Seats - Black PKG - Finished Polaris White.
All-In Price: $37,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance Option: $134 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 7.49% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-
High-Value Options:
48,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Cooled/Ventilated Sport Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Light, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Power Lift Gate, Meridian Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, New Tires, Balance of Jaguar Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.
Vehicle Features
