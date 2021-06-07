Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

51,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,161

+ tax & licensing
$30,161

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

866-939-3410

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk!! LEATHER!! SELEC-TERRAIN 4X4!! HEATED SEATS!!

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk!! LEATHER!! SELEC-TERRAIN 4X4!! HEATED SEATS!!

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

866-939-3410

$30,161

+ taxes & licensing

51,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7273784
  Stock #: DW0149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Cherokee has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM OFF-ROAD, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, 3.517 Axle Ratio.*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Cabin Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440 Falconbridge Road in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
3.517 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM OFF-ROAD
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II 3.517 Axle Ratio
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel
Requires Subscription
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Start System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Remote Proximit...

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

