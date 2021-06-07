2018 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
866-939-3410
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
866-939-3410
+ taxes & licensing
This Jeep Cherokee has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM OFF-ROAD, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, 3.517 Axle Ratio.*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Cabin Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440 Falconbridge Road in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4