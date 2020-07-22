Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

80,125 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Location

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

80,125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: FS:13583
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB5JT303558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,125 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery THIS JEEP COMPASS FINALLY FOUND ITS NORTH *Leather *Power Roof *Navigation *Four Wheel Drive *Elegant Interior *Alloy Rims *Smooth Engine *Sport Cloth Seats *Maneuverability

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Console
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
POWER SEAT
Panoramic Sunroof
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

