2018 Jeep Compass

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry Console Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Power Options POWER SEAT Windows Panoramic Sunroof Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.