Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Winter tires, 4WD, 506 Watt Amplifier, 8.4" Touchscreen, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Active Noise Control System, Apple CarPlay, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Automatic Headlamp Levelling System, Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, HD Radio, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lamps, Luxury Group II, Memory seat, Nappa Leather-Faced Front Ventilated Bucket Seats, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, USB Mobile Projection, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" x 8" Polished Alum w/Tech Grey Pockets. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 11076 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! Bright White Clearcoat 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership.
