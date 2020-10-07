Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

44,068 KM

Details Description Features

$35,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,498

+ taxes & licensing

Acura West

519-657-1557

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

Contact Seller

$35,498

+ taxes & licensing

44,068KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6126096
  • Stock #: 7332A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG7JC240115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 7332A
  • Mileage 44,068 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Winter tires, 4WD, 506 Watt Amplifier, 8.4" Touchscreen, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Active Noise Control System, Apple CarPlay, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Automatic Headlamp Levelling System, Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, HD Radio, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lamps, Luxury Group II, Memory seat, Nappa Leather-Faced Front Ventilated Bucket Seats, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, USB Mobile Projection, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" x 8" Polished Alum w/Tech Grey Pockets. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 11076 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! Bright White Clearcoat 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Spoiler
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors

