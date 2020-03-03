Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Jeep Renegade

North - Super Low Kms, Like New

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Renegade

North - Super Low Kms, Like New

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

  1. 4748625
  2. 4748625
  3. 4748625
  4. 4748625
  5. 4748625
  6. 4748625
  7. 4748625
  8. 4748625
  9. 4748625
  10. 4748625
  11. 4748625
  12. 4748625
  13. 4748625
  14. 4748625
  15. 4748625
  16. 4748625
  17. 4748625
  18. 4748625
  19. 4748625
Contact Seller

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,652KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4748625
  • Stock #: 181053DA
  • VIN: ZACCJBBB1JPH54511
Exterior Colour
Granite
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

super low kms, very clean like new, great value, my sky open roof, clean carfax, black cloth, 2.4L 4x4, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rack, dark tinted windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering, cruise control, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat.radio, evic or similar, heated seats and steering wheel, 8.4” touch screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2019 Kia Sportage SX...
 41,653 KM
$31,895 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 1,999 KM
$60,777 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q7 3.0T - ...
 8,724 KM
$66,498 + tax & lic
Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-1010

Send A Message