2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Rubicon
62,432KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10464618
- Stock #: 24-5027A
- VIN: 1C4BJWCG6JL901763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 62,432 KM
Vehicle Description
According to Car and Driver, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler is the vehicle in the ever-expanding family that most resembles the rugged no-frills, go-anywhere, do anything ethos of the original. This 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK is fresh on our lot in London.
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 62,432 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler JK's trim level is Rubicon. Elegance and ruggedness meet in the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Rubicon with unique aluminum wheels, a Dana 44 heavy-duty front axle, electronic front sway bar disconnect, performance suspension and TruLok front and rear axles. Additionally, the Rubicon comes with 4 underbody skid plates, protective side steps, body-color fender flares plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include an 8 speaker audio system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Siriusxm, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWCG6JL901763.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.forestcitydodge.ca/finance-center/
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Off Road Suspension
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Tires: Profile: 75
Tires: Prefix: LT
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Convenience
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Floor mats: Carpet front
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Suspension
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Trailing arm rear suspension
Leading link front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
Automatic locking hubs
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Conventional
Tumble forward rear seats
Black bumpers
ABS Traction Control
Video Monitor Location: Front
Type of tires: M+S
Manual convertible roof
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm
Rear Leg Room: 904 mm
Overall Width: 1,872 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.2 L/100 km
Active Front Stabilizer bar With Driver Control
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,313 kg
Wheelbase: 2,423 mm
Front Head Room: 1,049 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,135 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,557 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,135 mm
Curb weight: 1,874 kg
Tires: Load Rating: C
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Overall height: 1,842 mm
SiriusXM
Overall Length: 4,173 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
