2018 Jeep Wrangler

Apply for financing



Looking to Purchase or Finance a Jeep Wrangler or just a Jeep Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Jeep Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Jeep Wranglers or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!



FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW JEEP WRANGLER!

REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!

SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.



THIS, LIKE NEW JEEP WRANGLER INCLUDES:



* Wide range of options including HEATED SEATS DRIVER PASSENGER,NAVI,TARGA,BLUETOOTH, and more.

* Comfortable interior seating

* Safety Options to protect your loved ones

* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Jeep Wrangler

* Finished in Black, makes this Jeep look sharp



SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA



* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Exterior Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

AM/FM/CD Seating 5 Passenger

Cloth Seats

Additional Features Tilt Wheel

side steps

4WD

MP3 Capability

RF SIDE AIRBAG

AIRBAG FRONT LEFT

AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT

LF SIDE AIRBAG

S AIRBAG RIGHT FRONT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.