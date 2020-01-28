Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,284KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4565934
  • Stock #: E2469
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Jeep Wrangler or just a Jeep Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Jeep Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Jeep Wranglers or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW JEEP WRANGLER!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW JEEP WRANGLER INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including HEATED SEATS DRIVER PASSENGER,NAVI,TARGA,BLUETOOTH, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Jeep Wrangler
* Finished in Black, makes this Jeep look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM/CD
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • Cloth Seats
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • side steps
  • 4WD
  • MP3 Capability
  • RF SIDE AIRBAG
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • LF SIDE AIRBAG
  • S AIRBAG RIGHT FRONT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

