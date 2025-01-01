Menu
LX Auto VERY SHARP LOOKING Forte heated seats back up camera nice rims tinted handles amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !

2018 Kia Forte

176,937 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Forte

LX AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12142263

2018 Kia Forte

LX AUTO

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,937KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A70JE277762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,937 KM

Vehicle Description

 

LX Auto VERY SHARP LOOKING Forte heated seats back up camera nice rims tinted handles amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Kia Forte