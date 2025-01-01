$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Kia Forte
LX AUTO
2018 Kia Forte
LX AUTO
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
176,937KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3KPFL4A70JE277762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,937 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LX Auto VERY SHARP LOOKING Forte heated seats back up camera nice rims tinted handles amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 145" 111,164 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 2WD Ext Cab 134.0" WT 281,249 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr HB 156,281 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Email Bart's Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2018 Kia Forte