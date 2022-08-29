2018 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9201781

9201781 Stock #: SP2874

SP2874 VIN: 3KPFL4A70JE266969

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Air Conditioned Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

