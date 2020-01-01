Menu
2018 Kia Rio

2018 Kia Rio

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,797KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4405071
  • Stock #: FS13004
  • VIN: 3KPA24AB7JE130758
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SIMPLE, ELEGANT STYLE, UNEXPECTED LEVELS OF REFINEMENT AND LOTS OF VALUE FOR THE MONEY



*One Owner

*Backup Cam

*Heated Steering Wheel

*Heated Seats

*Satellite Radio

*Fuel Conscious

*Spacious Interior

*Large Trunk Space

*Excellent Performance

*Responsive Acceleration

*Smooth Engine





APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND



Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment.
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

