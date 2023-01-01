2018 Kia Sedona

$29,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 0 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9686197

9686197 Stock #: FS:16043

FS:16043 VIN: KNDMB5C10J6357125

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 85,085 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Interior Rear View Camera Additional Features All Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.