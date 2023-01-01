2018 Kia Sorento

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 6 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9489952

9489952 Stock #: FS:15895

FS:15895 VIN: 5XYPGDA31JG343826

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 158,699 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Interior Rear View Camera Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.