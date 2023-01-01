2018 Kia Soul

$25,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 5 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9686200

9686200 Stock #: FS:16049

FS:16049 VIN: KNDJP3A52J7605299

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,578 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Interior Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.