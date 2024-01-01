Menu
2018 KUBOTA RTV1140

27,870 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 KUBOTA RTV1140

RTV1100, UTV, SIDE BY SIDE, 1300HRS, DIESEL, 4X4

2018 KUBOTA RTV1140

RTV1100, UTV, SIDE BY SIDE, 1300HRS, DIESEL, 4X4

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,870KM
Good Condition
VIN A5KC2GDBCJG041918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 27,870 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2018 KUBOTA RTV1140