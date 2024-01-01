$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 KUBOTA RTV1140
2018 KUBOTA RTV1140
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,919KM
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN A5KC2GDBCJG041918
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 27,919 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT, 4 CYL, COUPE, ONLY 76KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED 76,303 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, GOOD SHAPE, AS IS SPECIAL 259,043 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL FE+, AUTO, ALLOYS, ONLY 157KMS, CERTIFIED 157,038 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2018 KUBOTA RTV1140