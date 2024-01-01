Menu
2018 Lexus RX 350

131,106 KM

2018 Lexus RX 350

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Used
131,106KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 131,106 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Lexus Rx350 or just a Lexus Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Lexus Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Lexus Rx350s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW LEXUS RX350!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW LEXUS RX350 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES,) and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Lexus Rx350
* Finished in Gold, makes this Lexus look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

all season tires

Seating

Seats 5

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
12 Speakers

Additional Features

AM FM Stereo
Keyless Ignition
Electric power steering
Polished Alloy Wheels
1 SUBWOOFER
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
9.8 INCH INFOTAINMENT DISPLAY
ONETOUCH POWER WINDOWS
HANDS FREE ONE TOUCH WINDOWS

2018 Lexus RX 350