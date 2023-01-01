Menu
2018 Maserati Quattroporte

42,000 KM

Details Description Features

$79,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2018 Maserati Quattroporte

2018 Maserati Quattroporte

GTS GranSport V8-360 Camera-Radar Cruise-Apple Pla

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Maserati Quattroporte

GTS GranSport V8-360 Camera-Radar Cruise-Apple Pla

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10023654
  • Stock #: S103570
  • VIN: ZAM56PPS2J1291774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranSport - V8 3.8L Twin Turbo - 523 H.P. - 524 T.Q. - Finished in Nero Ribelle Black Exterior, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Twill Trim, Cooled Rosso Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Seats. The vehicle has been fully Ceramic Coated, in showroom condition.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $79,990+ HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $274 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.49% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High Value Options:

42,000KM, One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Rosso Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Soft Close Doors, Power Lift Gate, Harman Kardon Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Maserati Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Maserati Factory Warranty

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax Report 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

