2018 Maserati Quattroporte
GTS GranSport V8-360 Camera-Radar Cruise-Apple Pla
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10023654
- Stock #: S103570
- VIN: ZAM56PPS2J1291774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)
2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranSport - V8 3.8L Twin Turbo - 523 H.P. - 524 T.Q. - Finished in Nero Ribelle Black Exterior, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Twill Trim, Cooled Rosso Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Seats. The vehicle has been fully Ceramic Coated, in showroom condition.
All-In Price: $79,990+ HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance: $274 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.49% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-
High Value Options:
42,000KM, One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Rosso Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Soft Close Doors, Power Lift Gate, Harman Kardon Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Maserati Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.
Vehicle Features
