2018 Mazda CX-5

GT - One Owner, Top of the Line, GPS

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT - One Owner, Top of the Line, GPS

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,862KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4801746
  • Stock #: B191835A
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM9J0328798
Exterior Colour
Navy Blue
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

one owner, top of the line model, extremely well taken care of, clean carfax, 4cyl, beige leather, AWD, keyless, alloys, power rear hatch, cruise, GPS, sunroof, power windows/locks/mirrors, air, uconnect/bluetooth, back up, power seat, heated seats

