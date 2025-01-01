Menu
2018 Mazda CX-9

44,492 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda CX-9

GT

12543836

2018 Mazda CX-9

GT

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,492KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBDY3J0221830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,492 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Automatic

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800

2018 Mazda CX-9