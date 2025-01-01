$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,038KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1L70JM227094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,038 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Forest City Mazda
519-649-1800
2018 Mazda MAZDA3