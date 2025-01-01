Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Mazda Mazda3 GT

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

86,831 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12771554

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 12771554
  2. 12771554
  3. 12771554
  4. 12771554
  5. 12771554
  6. 12771554
  7. 12771554
  8. 12771554
  9. 12771554
  10. 12771554
  11. 12771554
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,831KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1W35J1155186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,831 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mazda Mazda3 GT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forest City Mazda

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in London, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 86,831 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in London, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 110,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lexus NX 350h Premium for sale in London, ON
2022 Lexus NX 350h Premium 77,290 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Forest City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-649-XXXX

(click to show)

519-649-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2018 Mazda MAZDA3