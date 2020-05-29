2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Proximity Key

Push Button Start

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included

Balance of Factory Warranty

BALANCE OF MAZDA WARRANTY Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Navigation

Wheel Covers

ONE OWNER

Back-Up Camera

GPS

Keyless Start

HD Radio

Bluetooth Connection

CLEAN CARFAX

ECO

Smart City Brake Support

Sky Active Tech

Off Lease from Mazda Canada

2.0L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO Sky

Clean CarFax Report

Driver Assist Safety Package

