2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

New Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Proximity Key

Push Button Start

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included

Balance of Factory Warranty

BALANCE OF MAZDA WARRANTY Exterior Daytime Running Lights

New Tires

Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Wheel Covers

ONE OWNER

Keyless Start

ECO

Off Lease from Mazda Canada

2.0L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO

Drive Assist

Clean CarFax Report

Forward Collision Prevention

Sky Active Technology

Smart City Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.