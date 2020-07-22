Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS+GPS+Camera+Blind Spot+Heated Seats+City Brake

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS+GPS+Camera+Blind Spot+Heated Seats+City Brake

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5694254
  • Stock #: S103194
  • VIN: JM1BN1V72J1167011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Haggle-Free - Just Arrived - 2018 Mazda 3 GS with Blind Spot & City Brake finished in Sonic Silver Metallic with Black Interior - Finance for $56 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 3.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel. Driver Assist Safety Package Include: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, City Brake, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, Balance of Mazda Factory Warranty --- Only 56,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, HAGGLE-FREE:

$16,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Mazda Factory Warranty, 5 Years/Unlimited KM 

--> Synthetic Oil and Filter Change 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
BALANCE OF MAZDA WARRANTY
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
ONE OWNER
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
ECO
Cross-Traffic Alert
GS
2.0L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO
Clean CarFax Report
Forward Collision Prevention
Sky Active Technology
City Brake

