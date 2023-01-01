$22,999+ tax & licensing
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Forest City Mazda
519-649-1800
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
50th Anniversary Edition
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
122,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9612970
- Stock #: STK181079
- VIN: JM1BN1V77J1181079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # STK181079
- Mileage 122,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4