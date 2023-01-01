Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

122,500 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

50th Anniversary Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

50th Anniversary Edition

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 9612970
  2. 9612970
  3. 9612970
  4. 9612970
  5. 9612970
  6. 9612970
  7. 9612970
  8. 9612970
  9. 9612970
Contact Seller

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
122,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9612970
  • Stock #: STK181079
  • VIN: JM1BN1V77J1181079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # STK181079
  • Mileage 122,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forest City Mazda

2016 Mazda CX-5 GS
 101,458 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Altima 2...
 22,984 KM
$27,807 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-50 GT ...
 15,536 KM
$47,807 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forest City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

Call Dealer

519-649-XXXX

(click to show)

519-649-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory