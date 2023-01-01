Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

66,630 KM

Details Features

$21,307

+ tax & licensing
$21,307

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$21,307

+ taxes & licensing

66,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9693031
  • Stock #: STK274819
  • VIN: 3MZBN1L70JM274819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # STK274819
  • Mileage 66,630 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

