$22,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mazda MAZDA6
GS-L+New Tires+Roof+Leather+LKA+BSM+CLEAN CARFAX
2018 Mazda MAZDA6
GS-L+New Tires+Roof+Leather+LKA+BSM+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1GL1VY5J1330531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sport Motors
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD Tech+Roof+BSM+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX 71,000 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD+Adaptive Cruise+BSM+CLEAN CARFAX 49,000 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL+New Tires+ApplePlay+HeatedSteering+CLEAN CARFAX 112,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sport Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-697-XXXX(click to show)
519-697-0190
Alternate Numbers519-697-6465
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,499
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Motors
519-697-0190
2018 Mazda MAZDA6