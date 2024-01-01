Menu
ONLY 1 OF 500 MADE!

AMG GT C 50th Edition, Convertible, 4.0L Bi-Turbo, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Power Spoiler, Aftermarket Rims & Tires, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, SIRIUS XM Radio, Power Teloscopic Steering Wheel, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders

VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. NO TEST DRIVES PERMITTED
CALL/TEXT 519-670-3547 TO SCHEDULE.

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Recieve a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle.

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

36,540 KM

$149,777

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT AMG GT C Roadster

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT AMG GT C Roadster

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

$149,777

+ taxes & licensing

36,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDYK8AA7JA015034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2549
  • Mileage 36,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Email South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-XXXX

519-668-7111

$149,777

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG