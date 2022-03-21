Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

36,540 KM

$199,995

+ tax & licensing
$199,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

AMG GT|50th Edition|1 of 500 MADE|4.0L BiTurbo

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

AMG GT|50th Edition|1 of 500 MADE|4.0L BiTurbo

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

36,540KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8931184
  • Stock #: 2549
  • VIN: WDDYK8AA7JA015034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 36,540 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 1 OF 500 MADE!

AMG GT C 50th Edition, Convertible, 4.0L Bi-Turbo, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Power Spoiler, Aftermarket Rims & Tires, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, SIRIUS XM Radio, Power Teloscopic Steering Wheel, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders

 

 

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Recieve a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

✅ $0 Down Options

✅ Cashback Options

✅ Existing Auto Loan

✅ Second chance credit

✅ Repossession

✅ Divorce

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

✅ Pension & disability

✅ Slow/late payments

 

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

