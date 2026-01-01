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2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
AMG GT R
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
AMG GT R
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
$169,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
29,714KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 29,714 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe
Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON
This 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT delivers pure performance and striking design, powered by a handcrafted 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine. With rear-wheel drive and precision engineering, it offers an engaging and dynamic driving experience.
A highly sought-after Mercedes-AMG GT for sale in London, Ontario, this coupe features aggressive styling, a driver-focused interior, and advanced performance technology. Built for enthusiasts, it blends luxury with raw power and unmistakable AMG character.
Clean, powerful, and ready to drive.
Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON
This 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT delivers pure performance and striking design, powered by a handcrafted 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine. With rear-wheel drive and precision engineering, it offers an engaging and dynamic driving experience.
A highly sought-after Mercedes-AMG GT for sale in London, Ontario, this coupe features aggressive styling, a driver-focused interior, and advanced performance technology. Built for enthusiasts, it blends luxury with raw power and unmistakable AMG character.
Clean, powerful, and ready to drive.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
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519-601-XXXX(click to show)
$169,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Carmix Auto
519-601-0060
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT