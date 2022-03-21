Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

80,620 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,620KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8931913
  • Stock #: S5583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # S5583
  • Mileage 80,620 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mercedes-benz C-class or just a Mercedes-benz Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mercedes-benz Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mercedes-benz C-classs or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mercedes-benz C-class
* Finished in White, makes this Mercedes-benz look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
Sunroof
MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
LEATHER
PANORAMA ROOF
TURBO CHARGED
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
RAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELD
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD
AM/FM/CDPOWER MIRRORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2019 Infiniti QX60 P...
 109,291 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SEL
 58,475 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic LX
 59,056 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto West

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-7888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory