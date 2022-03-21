2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$44,988 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 0 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8931916

8931916 Stock #: E4168

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4168

Mileage 90,098 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Back-Up Camera air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof Seating MEMORY SEAT 5 Passenger Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD HD Radio Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features Tilt Wheel Keyless GO LEATHER PANORAMA ROOF TURBO CHARGED Power Folding Mirrors Electric Mirrors VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL RAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELD SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS Active Blind Spot Assist 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) SEAT TYPE – BUCKET RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD MP3 CAPABILITSEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.