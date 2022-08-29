Menu
2018 MERCEDES BENZ C class

28,964 KM

Details Description Features

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2018 MERCEDES BENZ C class

2018 MERCEDES BENZ C class

C 300

2018 MERCEDES BENZ C class

C 300

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

28,964KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9039163
  • Stock #: E4205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 28,964 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mercedes benz C Class or just a Mercedes benz Coupe? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mercedes Benz Coupes in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mercedes benz C Classs or similar Coupes. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MERCEDES BENZ C CLASS!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MERCEDES BENZ C CLASS INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mercedes benz C class
* Finished in Grey, makes this Mercedes benz look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity
MEMORY SEAT
4 Passenger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
LEATHER
PANORAMA ROOF
TURBO CHARGED
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
RAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELD
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
DUAL – AC
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

