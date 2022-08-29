Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 MERCEDES BENZ C class

25,891 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2018 MERCEDES BENZ C class

2018 MERCEDES BENZ C class

C 300

Watch This Vehicle

2018 MERCEDES BENZ C class

C 300

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,891KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9043234
  • Stock #: E4212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 25,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mercedes benz C Class or just a Mercedes benz Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mercedes Benz Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mercedes benz C Classs or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MERCEDES BENZ C CLASS!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MERCEDES BENZ C CLASS INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mercedes benz C class
* Finished in Black, makes this Mercedes benz look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof
LEATHER
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Alloy Wheels TPMS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 149,838 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 168,387 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2018 MERCEDES BENZ C...
 28,964 KM
$44,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory