Menu
Account
Sign In
LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! OVER 700 CARS IN STOCK !Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

95,240 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

Watch This Vehicle
12627888

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 12627888
  2. 12627888
  3. 12627888
  4. 12627888
  5. 12627888
  6. 12627888
  7. 12627888
  8. 12627888
  9. 12627888
  10. 12627888
  11. 12627888
  12. 12627888
  13. 12627888
  14. 12627888
  15. 12627888
  16. 12627888
  17. 12627888
  18. 12627888
  19. 12627888
  20. 12627888
  21. 12627888
  22. 12627888
  23. 12627888
  24. 12627888
  25. 12627888
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,240KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB0JN590831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jupiter Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,240 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! OVER 700 CARS IN STOCK !Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

Used 2016 Ford F-150 NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON
2016 Ford F-150 NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 289,118 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 95,240 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic COUPE SUNROOF w-Honda Sensing LOADED WE FINANCE ALL! for sale in London, ON
2018 Honda Civic COUPE SUNROOF w-Honda Sensing LOADED WE FINANCE ALL! 115,896 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class