2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
AMG-Pano Roof-Apple Play-4Matic-LED Lights
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB9JN678132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 4Matic All Wheel Drive - AMG Sport PKG - Light PKG - Panoramic Roof - Finished in Polar White.
All-In Price: $35,490 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance: $109 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 4.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-
High Value Options:
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Sport Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Light, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 40,000 KM ---
Vehicle Features
