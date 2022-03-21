2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 3 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8682554

8682554 Stock #: E4055

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 98,382 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles Leather Synthetic Sunroof - Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.