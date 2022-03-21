$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA
4MATIC
98,382KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8682554
- Stock #: E4055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 98,382 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mercedes benz Gla or just a Mercedes benz Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mercedes Benz Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mercedes benz Glas or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MERCEDES BENZ GLA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW MERCEDES BENZ GLA INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mercedes benz Gla
* Finished in White, makes this Mercedes benz look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Leather Synthetic
Sunroof - Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
