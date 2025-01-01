Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

83,000 KM

Details Features

$34,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC 43 AMG

Watch This Vehicle
12744762

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC 43 AMG

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1752263960305
  2. 1752263960867
  3. 1752263961380
  4. 1752263961811
  5. 1752263962326
  6. 1752263962815
  7. 1752263963251
  8. 1752263963754
  9. 1752263964234
  10. 1752263964697
  11. 1752263965137
  12. 1752263965686
  13. 1752263966137
  14. 1752263966610
  15. 1752263967087
  16. 1752263967542
  17. 1752263968040
  18. 1752263968498
  19. 1752263968987
  20. 1752263969447
  21. 1752263969897
  22. 1752263970342
  23. 1752263970784
  24. 1752263971189
  25. 1752263971657
  26. 1752263972075
  27. 1752263972506
  28. 1752263972965
  29. 1752263973401
  30. 1752263973842
  31. 1752263974291
  32. 1752263974744
  33. 1752263975192
  34. 1752263975641
  35. 1752263976061
  36. 1752263976483
  37. 1752263976923
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDC0G6EB0JF461877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD Crew Cab for sale in London, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD Crew Cab 160,000 KM $30,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive for sale in London, ON
2014 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive 128,000 KM $20,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive M Package for sale in London, ON
2014 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive M Package 140,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class