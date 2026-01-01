2018 Nissan Altima

Menu
All-In Price: $8,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available! SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 -
Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing
Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
You'll get a trustworthy Nissan Altima SV 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)
SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST: Safety Certificate
200 Point Inspection
4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle
BRAND NEW Front & Rear Brakes (Pads & Rotors) Installed on the vehicle
BRAND NEW Cabin Air Filter
We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms
Brake Service & Paint Protection
90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty
Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change
Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
Carfax History Verified Report
3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)
Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM) background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>1.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>2.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>200 Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: red;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>3.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: red;>4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: red;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>4.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: red;>BRAND NEW Front & Rear Brakes (Pads & Rotors) Installed on the vehicle</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: red;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>5.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: red;>BRAND NEW Cabin Air Filter</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>6.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!
Financing: Better than bank rates! We'll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!
Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!
Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!
Vehicle Features:
Nissan Driver Assistance Safety Features:
Rear View Camera, & Automatic Headlights!
Nissan High-Value Features:
Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Audio Input, Heated Seats, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!
We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!
WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: red;>Vehicle Features:</span></u></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Nissan Driver Assistance Safety Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>Rear View Camera, & Automatic Headlights!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Nissan High-Value Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Audio Input, Heated Seats, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-align: center; line-height: 200%; background: white; align=center><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></u></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2018 Nissan Altima

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV+New Tires+Camera+Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13517996

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV+New Tires+Camera+Heated Seats

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP0JC172379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP4191
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

è All-In Price: $8,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!

è SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 -

è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

è Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

è You’ll get a trustworthy Nissan Altima SV

è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)

è SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:

1.     Safety Certificate

2.     200 Point Inspection

3.     4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle

4.     BRAND NEW Front & Rear Brakes (Pads & Rotors) Installed on the vehicle

5.     BRAND NEW Cabin Air Filter

6.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms

7.     Brake Service & Paint Protection

8.     90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

9.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change

10.Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

11.Carfax History Verified Report

12.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)

13.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

 

è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!

è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!

è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!

è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

è Nissan Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, & Automatic Headlights!

 

è Nissan High-Value Features:

Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Audio Input, Heated Seats, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!

 

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190

519-697-6465
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2018 Nissan Altima