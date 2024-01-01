Menu
Account
Sign In
WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2018 Nissan Kicks

116,900 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Kicks

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Kicks

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 11445947
  2. 11445947
  3. 11445947
  4. 11445947
  5. 11445947
  6. 11445947
  7. 11445947
  8. 11445947
  9. 11445947
  10. 11445947
  11. 11445947
  12. 11445947
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,900KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU0JL509419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monarch Orange/Super Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,900 KM

Vehicle Description

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

Used 2014 Honda Accord Sedan Touring NAV LEATHER SUNROOF! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON
2014 Honda Accord Sedan Touring NAV LEATHER SUNROOF! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 187,350 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Impreza Sport-tech NAV LEATHER MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON
2019 Subaru Impreza Sport-tech NAV LEATHER MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 106,470 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD 7PASS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON
2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD 7PASS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 144,350 KM $25,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Kicks