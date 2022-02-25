$32,490+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-578-1237
2018 Nissan Leaf
SV-GPS-Adaptive Cruise-Blind Spot-Heated Seats-XM
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
1-800-578-1237
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,490
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8292450
- Stock #: S103626
- VIN: 1N4AZ1CP1JC305988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S103626
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -
-----------------------------------------------
2019 Nissan Leaf SV Zero Emission Electric EV - 250KMs Range - Full Driver Assist Safety PKG., finished in Scarlet Ember. Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM.
-----------------------------------------------
The Used EV Incentive program provides a $1,000 REBATE for the purchase of a used electric vehicle. https://www.plugndrive.ca/used-electric-vehicles/
-----------------------------------------------
All-In Price: $32,490 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance: $100 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.53% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-
-----------------------------------------------
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 58,000 KM ---
-----------------------------------------------
Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---
Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM
--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> CarFax Report
--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees
--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608
-- Trades are welcome
-- Ask about same day Pick-Up
-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca
-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.
...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...
291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Titanium Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.