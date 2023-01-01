Menu
2018 Nissan Maxima

51,370 KM

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

SV

SV

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

51,370KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9689008
  • Stock #: E4578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Maxima or just a Nissan Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Nissan Maximas or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN MAXIMA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN MAXIMA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Maxima
* Finished in White, makes this Nissan look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

