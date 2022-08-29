Menu
2018 Nissan NV200

137,240 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2018 Nissan NV200

2018 Nissan NV200

SV*CAM*ONLY 137KMS*MINI CARGO VAN*4 CYLINDER*CERT

2018 Nissan NV200

SV*CAM*ONLY 137KMS*MINI CARGO VAN*4 CYLINDER*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

137,240KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9286753
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN3JK698122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 137,240 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

