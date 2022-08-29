$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan NV200
SV*CAM*ONLY 137KMS*MINI CARGO VAN*4 CYLINDER*CERT
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
137,240KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9286753
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN3JK698122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 137,240 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
