2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

