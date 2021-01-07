2018 Nissan Pathfinder

+ taxes & licensing
866-939-3410
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
866-939-3410
+ taxes & licensing
Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,986 lbs.), Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer. This Nissan Pathfinder has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Nissan Pathfinder - NEW ARRIVAL - The Envy of Your Friends *Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels, Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord, Full Carpet Floor Covering, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage, Engine: 3.5L DI V6, Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert, Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert, Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim, Auto Locking Hubs, 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection, 5.25 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4